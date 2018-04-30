WASHINGTON — Authorities say the skeletal remains of three women have been discovered over several days near the same area in Washington, D.C.
LaShon Beamon, communications director for the district's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, tells news outlets one set of remains was found Wednesday inside a crawl space of an apartment by construction workers renovating the building. The two other remains were found Saturday outside nearby.
Beamon says the medical examiner will try to identify the remains, their ages and causes of death. She says police and forensic investigators will continue searching the scene Monday.
Beamon would not say whether authorities are looking for more bodies.
