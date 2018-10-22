TOWN OF MONROE, Wis. — Authorities believe skeletal remains found by deer hunters in Adams County are those of a man missing since 2017.
The sheriff's office says the hunters discovered the remains in the Town of Monroe on Saturday. Authorities believe they may be William Sheeran, but positive identification will be made after the remains are examined.
