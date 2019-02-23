Cheyenne Abear skated over to some like-minded folks behind the glass Friday at Xcel Energy Center, because celebrations are always better with friends, right? Abear had scored the winning goal in overtime in Brainerd's 3-2 victory over Andover in the Class 2A girls' hockey semifinals, waiting only 10 seconds into overtime. C12

Friday's semifinals

Class 2A

Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Andover 2 (OT)

Edina vs. Minnetonka, late

Class 1A

Breck 11, Mound Westonka 1

Warroad 5, Proctor/Hermantown 2

championship Saturday

Class 2A on ch. 45

Brainerd/Little Falls vs. other semifinal winner, 8:30 p.m.

Class 1A on ch. 45

Breck vs. Warroad, 4 p.m.