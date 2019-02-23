Cheyenne Abear skated over to some like-minded folks behind the glass Friday at Xcel Energy Center, because celebrations are always better with friends, right? Abear had scored the winning goal in overtime in Brainerd's 3-2 victory over Andover in the Class 2A girls' hockey semifinals, waiting only 10 seconds into overtime. C12
Friday's semifinals
Class 2A
Brainerd/Little Falls 3, Andover 2 (OT)
Edina vs. Minnetonka, late
Class 1A
Breck 11, Mound Westonka 1
Warroad 5, Proctor/Hermantown 2
championship Saturday
Class 2A on ch. 45
Brainerd/Little Falls vs. other semifinal winner, 8:30 p.m.
Class 1A on ch. 45
Breck vs. Warroad, 4 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers hockey suffers costly home defeat to Notre Dame
Minnesota lost 3-2 despite holding a 2-0 lead after the first period in the opener of the final Big Ten series of the season.
Wolves
Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle
Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead a deep offensive effort, and the Denver Nuggets broke out in the second half to beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-104 on Friday night.
Wolves
Montrezl Harrell scores 30, Clippers beat Grizzlies 112-106
Montrezl Harrell matched his career high with 30 points, Danilo Gallinari added 23, including 10 straight points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-106 Friday night.
Sports
American McDonald beats del Potro in Delray Beach Open
American Mackenzie McDonald beat No. 1-seeded Juan Martin del Potro on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
Wild
Blue Jackets acquire center Matt Duchene from Ottawa
The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired Matt Duchene from the Ottawa Senators on Friday in exchange for a 2019 first-round draft pick and two top prospects, adding a veteran center as they make a push for a playoff spot.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.