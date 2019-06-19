MINNEAPOLIS — A figure skating coach has pleaded guilty in Hennepin County to sexually abusing a student.
Forty-eight-year-old Thomas Incantalupo, of St. Louis Park, entered the plea to two counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday for abusing the girl beginning when she was 14 years old in 2015 and continuing for two years.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Incantalupo would sexually abuse the girl on skating trips in and outside of the U.S. Prosecutors say Incantalupo would also take the girl from a skating rink in Eden Prairie to a hotel, sexually abuse her and then return her to the rink in time for her parents to pick her up.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.
