"Mid90s" is set sometime during — well, take a wild guess.

One of the first things we see is a bed covered with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" sheets, followed by shelves neatly lined with CDs and cassette tapes. The sheets belong to a skinny 13-year-old kid named Stevie (Sunny Suljic), and the old-school music collection to his rough-edged older brother, Ian (an excellent Lucas Hedges).

But really, "Mid90s" insists, they belong to us. They are precious pop-cultural totems of a decade that now counts as period-piece material, or at least grist for a Gen Y nostalgic trip. And since spotting the throwback references in a movie like this is part of the putative fun, watch for the "Street Fighter II" T-shirt and nod your head appreciatively at the blips of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cypress Hill and Wu-Tang Clan on the fastidiously arranged and undoubtedly expensive soundtrack.

This is the first feature written and directed by Jonah Hill, who is known primarily as an actor. (He was nominated for a supporting actor Oscar for "Moneyball.") There's something disarming about his attempt to tell a sincere and highly personal story — though not an autobiographical one.

In unwieldy but admirably bold fashion, he seeks to merge a comic flair with an unvarnished look at a teen culture gripped by lower-depths cycles of poverty, neglect and substance abuse.

Mid90s ★★½ out of 4 stars Rating: R for pervasive profanity, sexual content, drug and alcohol use and violent behavior, all involving minors.

It helps that Suljic is such an immediately compelling screen presence. The early scenes of Stevie being beaten up by his brother, or later attempting a dangerous skating stunt to impress his friends, immediately awaken your protective instincts. You may find yourself echoing the concern of Stevie's mother, Dabney (Katherine Waterston), who is a loving but mostly ineffectual authority figure.

At the same time, against your better judgment, you might begin to relax alongside Stevie in the infectious company of his skater posse, who are played by a fresh and likable group of newcomers.

Stevie is befriended by Ruben (Gio Galicia), a swaggering little bully who's eager to pass off his status as the runt of the group. Ruben's attitude stands in sharp contrast to that of their awesomely cool leader, Ray (Na-kel Smith, a charismatic find), who welcomes Stevie with real warmth and affection.

Rounding out the bunch are an aspiring filmmaker named Fourth Grade (Ryder McLaughlin) and a rowdy, blond-maned dude (Olan Prenatt) who will be referred to simply as FS, his nickname being unprintable in the newspaper.

With FS perpetually drunk and/or high, Prenatt's expletive-laden performance is the most extreme and the most emblematic expression of the movie's aggressive grunge-bro vibe.

About those expletives: The common defense of all this gleefully foul language is that it's an authentic expression of how these kids would talk and interact in this setting. That argument is easier to buy from a documentary or a rigorous piece of realism, which "Mid90s," for all its self-consciously gritty texture, is not.

At a certain point, it's hard not to wonder if the aggressive banality of much of the dialogue represents a sign of integrity or a simple failure of imagination. That this happens in real life feels less like a reason than an excuse.

"Mid90s" possesses just enough sensitivity and feeling to make you wish it had more. Hill's script aims for, and often achieves, a fleeting, fragmentary portrait of group dynamics, but it's stymied in its attempts to distinguish Stevie's pals as individuals rather than types. It longs to be received as an impeccable found artifact of its chosen decade but also as a sly, knowing synthesis of its many obvious influences.

It may be a more accurate reflection of its protagonist than it realizes: a movie that seems willing to reinvent itself constantly in an awkward, touching attempt to fit in.