Q: This curious object has been in my family for a number of years. The plate is set in an elaborate wooden frame. The only other information I have is that the back of the plate is faintly marked “Empire Ware England.” I have done a bit of internet research with little success. Any information would be appreciated.

A: The internet is a wonderful convenience, and we use it every day to do research. But we know we need a well-stocked library both to check the accuracy of what we find online and to provide answers to questions that have fallen through the proverbial cracks on the web.

The key here is the mark “Empire Ware England.” This immediately took us to Geoffrey A. Godden’s “Encyclopaedia of British Pottery and Porcelain Marks,” and the tome told us much of the tale. We quickly learned the plate was made from earthenware and was the product of the Empire Porcelain Co., Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England.

Yes, we know the word “porcelain” is in the company’s name, but they specialized in making relatively low-end earthenware (pottery), not finer porcelains. The company was founded in 1896 and remained in business until 1967. Their marks often include the words “Empire Works” or “Empire Ware,” but some of their products have the initials “E.P.C.,” along with one or the other of the two phrases and occasionally a crown.

According to Godden, the mark found on the plate in question was used by Empire between 1928 and 1939. The plate itself has a cobalt blue ground with some gold sprigs (a little faint in the photograph). In the center is a transfer printed, neoclassical picture of three robed figures, one of which is holding a laurel crown over the head of the central figure.

But the frame that holds the plate is the star of the show. It is also neoclassical in design with a gilded surface and three-dimensional embellishments of shells, foliate scrolls and an oval reserve at the top with hanging tassels in low relief. This is surmounted by a rococo-style bow with trailing ribbons that terminate at the base with a flower garland.

It is a rather busy design, although one that decorators might like. But in most cases, these interior designers would want there to be a pair of the plates with frames for symmetry. We think this particular frame was pressed in a mold to create the designs and was not handcarved. We cannot see the back of the frame, so we think we are talking about a piece that was meant solely to be decorative, not an “art” piece.

You didn’t tell us the size of this attractive, vintage wall decoration, which makes it hard to assign a value. Guessing, we think the Empire “plate” is probably saucer-sized, and if this is the case, the insurance value would be in the $125 to $175 range. But if the Empire insert is larger — say, luncheon plate size or even larger — that value might jump to the $175 to $225 range.

O’Connor painting

Q: I purchased these two paintings a few years ago at an estate sale in my neighborhood. It was the ornately carved frames that caught my eye. The artist’s signature appears to be Roderic Montague followed by the year — either ’32 or ’52. Any information would be greatly appreciated,

A: It is hard to judge paintings from photographs. Are they oil on canvas? Are they watercolor or gouache? Most importantly, are they merely prints? We believe the two images question are probably original oils on canvas or textured artist board because in the photographs we can see some threadlike areas under the paint.

The painter was Roderic Montagu O’Connor, a French/American/Irish artist born on Oct. 29, 1907, in Clamart, France (a suburb of Paris). His father was American sculptor Andrew O’Connor. There were four male children in the family, and Roderic sometimes exhibited with his younger sculptor/painter brother, Patrick (1909-1997).

O’Connor is usually classified as an Impressionist and a muralist, but to some eyes there is a touch of surrealism thrown into his work. He is known for his watercolors/gouaches and his oil compositions depicting Roman architecture and ruins, Venetian scenes, portraits and figural work, as well as landscape. For some reason, he signed his work only with his first two names, “Roderic Montagu.” This can be somewhat confusing for collectors.

In 1914, the O’Connors moved back to the United States and settled in Paxton, Mass.

O’Connor exhibited his work in both the U.S. and in Europe, where he participated in several annual Paris Salons. In 1974, he settled in Palm Beach, Fla., where he died in 2001. Over his career, O’Connor must have been very prolific. A great deal of his work is for sale.

Unfortunately, O’Connor’s paintings can bring relatively small amounts of money. We even found one image that sold for a mere $11, but that is the exception. His larger and better works can sell for close to $1,000, but most of the examples we found sold in the $200 to $300 range. The price depends on size, subject matter, detail and the circumstance under which it is being sold.

Sadly, you did not tell us the size of your paintings so we cannot even suggest a price, but you can do further research on eBay and liveauctioneers.com. The date on the piece is almost certainly 1952.

