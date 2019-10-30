The No. 6 Gophers volleyball team will host Ohio State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota (15-3, 9-1 Big Ten) is tied for second in the conference with Penn State.

The Buckeyes (11-11, 4-6) lost to Illinois 3-0 on the road Saturday.

A moment of silence for former Gophers volleyball coach Mike Hebert, who died last week, will occur before Wednesday's match, and there will be a tribute to him during the intermission.

• The Gophers baseball team released its 2020 schedule. It includes 31 home games, beginning with 14 contests at U.S. Bank Stadium from Feb. 22-March 11. Minnesota will open the season with the Angels College Classic in Tempe, Ariz., from Feb. 14-17. San Diego, Pepperdine, Illinois and Oregon are the other teams in the field.

• Gophers senior Stefan Milicevic lost 6-3, 6-1 to Tulsa's Kody Pearson in the ITA Central Region single championship match Monday in Norman, Okla. His runner-up finish qualified him for ITA Fall Nationals in Newport Beach, Calif., starting Nov. 6.

STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS