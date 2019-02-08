PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are paying tribute to the late Moses Malone, a three-time NBA MVP and one of basketball's most ferocious rebounders, with a sculpture and a jersey retirement ceremony.
The Sixers unveiled the sculpture Friday morning at their practice facility in New Jersey.
The team will retire Malone's No. 2 jersey in a halftime ceremony at Friday night's game against Denver. The banner they'll raise will have the names of all Malone's teammates stitched into it.
Malone was a 13-time All-Star, Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history. In 1983, he helped the Sixers roll through the playoffs and sweep the Lakers — the last time they won a championship.
He returned to the Sixers for the 1993-1994 season.
He died in 2015.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.