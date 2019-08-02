Six people are reported dead in an early Friday morning crash on I-90 east of Rochester, Minn.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Marion Rest Area and Hwy. 42, according to KIMT TV, which cited the State Patrol.

Map: Approximate site of crash west of Hwy. 42 Map: Approximate site of crash west of Hwy. 42

The station reports that two vehicles were involved and that six people were killed. One of the vehicles caught fire, according to media reports.

The westbound lanes remained closed as of 6:45 a.m. Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Traffic was being detoured via Hwy. 42 to Hwy. 14 to 50th Avenue SE. to Hwy. 52, MnDOT said.