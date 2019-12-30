– As freezing water thrashed their rowboat in some of the most treacherous waters in the world, six men fought for 13 days to make history, becoming the first people to traverse the infamous Drake Passage with nothing other than manpower.

They dodged icebergs, held their breaths as giant whales breached near their small boat and rode building-sized waves while rowing 24 hours a day from Chile toward Antarctica.

The team of men from four countries finished crossing the Drake Passage on Wednesday in just under two weeks after pushing off from the southern tip of South America.

‘Really big deal’

“This is a really big deal in Antarctic history to hear about this,” said Wayne Ranney, a Flagstaff, Ariz.-based geologist who has led expeditions to Antarctica and crossed the Drake Passage in motorized vessels more than 50 times. “One hundred percent of their progress was done with those 12 arms for 600 (nautical) miles. That’s just phenomenal. I can’t even imagine.”

The men labored under grueling conditions. Their 29-foot rowboat, named the Ohana, had to be in constant motion to avoid capsizing. That meant three men would row for 90 minutes while the other three rested, still cold and wet.

“You’re rowing inside an open hold, 40-foot sea waves are splashing in your face, near-freezing water is splashing over the bow,” said Colin O’Brady, 34, of Jackson Hole, Wyo., one of the six men on the boat.

“It was quite harrowing,” O’Brady said Thursday in his first interview after the journey. “By the end, we all lost a good amount of weight and were delirious from the sleep deprivation.”

No claustrophobes on board

The men had to use a bucket to go to the bathroom. To rest, two men would lie shoulder to shoulder in a tiny space while a third would lie in a fetal position in an even smaller area.

“You’re curled up and jammed into a small space, trying to get a few winks of sleep before the alarm would go off and boom, you’re back at it again,” O’Brady said.

The toughest part for O’Brady’s fellow rower, Jamie Douglas-Hamilton, 38, of Edinburgh, Scotland, was the constant bombardment from the elements. “We were hit by winds from every single direction … and the seas down here are very violent — it’s the roughest ocean in the world,” he said. “We almost capsized many times, and the problem with that is the water is so cold that if you go in, you’ve probably got two to five minutes.”

Physically, Douglas-Hamilton said he fought seasickness and numb hands and feet. At one point, a strap he had to wear around his ankles while rowing wore through his boots and cut into his skin all the way to the bone. “It was absolute agony,” he said.

The other men on the expedition were: Fiann Paul of Reykjavik, Iceland; Cameron Bellamy of Cape Town, South Africa; Andrew Towne of Minneapolis, and John Petersen of Oakland, Calif.

Paul, Douglas-Hamilton and Bellamy are record-breaking ocean rowers, Towne, who grew up in Grand Forks, N.D., is a championship rower and has climbed the tallest mountain on every continent, and Petersen was a championship college rower.

Discovery Channel is planning to air a full-length documentary sometime during 2020.