Sophomore forward Grace Zumwinkle of the Gophers women's hockey team was named to the All-WCHA first team while five teammates of hers were also recognized, the conference announced Thursday.

Forward Nicole Schammel and defenseman Emily Brown made the All-WCHA second team, forward Kelly Pannek and defenseman Patti Marshall the third team and forward Taylor Heise the All-Rookie team. Seventeen Gophers also made the academic all-conference team.

Zumwinkle, who also made the first team a year ago, tied for the WCHA lead with 13 goals in 24 league games. The Breck product is also tied for fifth in the country in total goals, with 23 in 34 regular-season games.

The No. 1-ranked Gophers (29-4-1), who won the WCHA regular-season title, are off until March 9, when they will play in the Final Faceoff semifinals at Ridder Arena.

Lynx sign two

The Lynx re-signed free-agent forward Erlana Larkins and signed forward Kelsey Griffin.

Larkins signed with the team in the middle of the 2018 season and averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13 games. She's started 122 games in her WNBA career.

Griffin, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft, was the MVP of the WNBL in Australia this past offseason, averaging 19.7 points and 12.3 rebounds.

Shot put mark set

Payton Otterdahl of Rosemount, a senior at North Dakota State, broke the collegiate indoor record in the shot put Saturday at the Summit League Championships with a throw of 71 feet, 6¾ inches. According to IAAF, the world governing body for track and field, the throw ranks No. 2 in the world for the 2018-19 indoor season, behind a throw of 73-3 by 2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser. Crouser was co-holder of the previous collegiate mark of 71-3 ½.

Otterdahl won the league title in both the shot put and weight throw and is ranked No. 1 in the nation in both events. He will compete next at the NCAA indoor track and field championships March 8-9 in Birmingham, Ala.

• Roshon Roomes of Woodbury, a junior track athlete at Iowa State, broke the national collegiate record in the 600-yard run on Saturday at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships. Roomes won the event in 1 minute, 7.67 seconds.

• Three Gophers men and one woman also have qualified for the indoor national meet. The list: Obsa Ali in the 5,000-meter run, Kieran McKeag in the weight throw and Jonathan Tharaldsen in the shot put and Kiley Sabin in women's shot put. Ali is the defending NCAA champion in the outdoor 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Rachel Blount

U swimmer wins

Senior Bowen Becker of the Gophers won the 50-yard freestyle for the second year in a row at the Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships in Iowa City in 19.11 seconds. Nick Yang placed sixth (387.65) and Jeremy Moser ninth in 1-meter diving (361.85) for the Gophers. while Tuomas Pokkinen was 10th in the 200 individual medley (1:44.89).