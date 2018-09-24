EUREKA, Mo. — Six contestants for a promotion at Six Flags St. Louis will compete for a $300 prize, season tickets and other perks, and all they have to do is spend 30 hours in a coffin.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that participants chosen for the ghoulish contest will bide their time in 2-by-7-foot coffins from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the park. The contest celebrates the 30th year of Fright Fest.
Contestants get a brief hourly bathroom break, but otherwise remain coffin-bound.
All who complete the challenge get two 2019 Gold Season passes and other park prizes. If more than one makes it to 30 hours, a drawing will determine who gets the $300.
One more perk: Successful coffin dwellers get to keep the coffin.
