St. Paul police arrested six males after a series of roving fights among juveniles broke out across the city in a two-hour span Saturday night.

The incident began about 10 p.m. Saturday when police responded to the Dunning Recreation Center at 1221 Marshall Avenue for a disorderly group of up to 200 people, mostly juveniles.

Police saw a large group of juveniles in the parking lot, some of them drinking, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Three gunshots rang out, and the group scattered, Linders said. No one was injured by gunfire. A gun was later found on a 17-year-old, although it’s unclear if it was the source of the shots, Linders said. Three casings were found outside the rec center.

The incident, which reportedly began with a fight and alleged vandalism inside the recreation center following a birthday party, spilled into nearby streets, the Green Line platform and downtown.

By 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police arrested six males between the ages of 13 and 18 for alleged crimes varying from riot to aggravated assault.

The motives for the fights that broke out between groups of males and females are unclear, police said. Fights broke out in the street at Griggs Street and Marshall Avenue, Lexington and Marshall avenues and at University and Lexington avenues.

Numerous people in the groups also threatened police officers and the manager of a Popeyes fast food restaurant on University Avenue, according to police.

“It’s nothing short of amazing that no one was seriously injured by the people fighting,” Linders said.

