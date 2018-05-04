ST. LOUIS — The sister of a slain 14-year-old St. Louis boy says he was friends with the 13-year-old who has been arrested in his fatal shooting.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Oscar Johnson III was killed Wednesday. His 19-year-old sister, Cornice Brandon, says her brother was hanging out in his room with two other boys when she heard arguing and a gunshot. She says her brother then staggered out of the room, bleeding from a chest wound. Brandon says one of the boys kept telling Oscar to "get up." The other boy ran from the house.
Oscar died at a hospital.
His mother, Joletta Hellems, says he was a "good boy," who played games, watched movies and played with his dog.
Brandon says her brother and the 13-year-old suspect were friends.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.