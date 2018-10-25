SEATTLE — Paul Allen's sister, Jody Allen, has been appointed to oversee the late billionaire's estate and carry out the terms of his will.
The Microsoft co-founder died Oct. 15 in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The 65-year-old was not married and did not have children.
His family said Wednesday in a statement issued by a public relations firm that Jody Allen has been appointed executor and trustee of his estate according to his instructions.
Jody Allen, who with her brother co-founded their 30-year-old Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, said she'll do all she can to ensure her brother's visions is realized for generations.
Forbes recently estimated Allen's net worth at $20.3 billion. His holdings include the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and his investment company Vulcan Inc.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.