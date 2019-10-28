PITTSBURGH — The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the only passenger was treated Monday morning for a minor injury.
The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.
A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole's edge.
Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.
Nation
California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country
Firefighters battled destructive wildfires north of San Francisco and in western neighborhoods of Los Angeles on Monday, trying to beat back flames that forced thousands to flee their homes.
Business
Markets Right Now: S&P 500 on track for record high
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan launches new organization
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has launched a new nonprofit organization he says will be focused on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities and advancing evidence-based public policies.
Nation
Police say man jumped over 12-foot wall twice during chase
Police in Maryland say a burglary suspect jumped over a 12-foot (4-meter) wall twice during a chase before being captured.