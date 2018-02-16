The idea for the T-shirt was a Hail Mary, a play Rob Leibowitz made out of deep desperation.

Leibowitz, 60, had been enduring dialysis for years while his kidneys failed. He was grateful the treatments were keeping him alive, but they were four hours long, three days a week, a challenging commitment for a single father of five working full time. He needed someone to give him a kidney.

The search for a donor was complicated by his blood type, O positive, which makes him a universal donor, but only able to receive a kidney from a person with his blood type.

He was on the list to receive a kidney from a deceased donor at four New York area hospitals, but the waiting list was seven to 10 years long, and his health was declining. "Your body is deteriorating every single year," said Leibowitz, who lives in Lawrenceville, N.J.

Leibowitz said as he waited for a donor, he was determined to enjoy his life, which included taking vacations with his kids. A self-described Disney fanatic, Leibowtiz takes them to Walt Disney World about every other year.

"Most of the time parents go to Disney for their kids. My kids go for me," he said of his children, ages 15 to 32.

When planning a trip to Disney World for August 2017, Leibowitz came up with the idea to make a shirt asking for a kidney donation. He works for an advertising firm, so he knows a thing or two about how to connect people with messages.

"I wanted to get off dialysis, I wanted 25 more years with my kids," he said. "If I can get one person's attention, that's one more than I have."

His daughter designed the shirt, and he spent about $35 to get it printed. The white T-shirt had simple black writing on the front and back: "In Need Of Kidney O Positive Call," and it listed a phone number.

"Where else am I going to get more exposure than Disney World with hundreds of thousands of people walking around every day?" he said. "And maybe I'd get a little pixie dust."

At the Disney parks, Leibowitz saw people were noticing his shirt. In the Magic Kingdom, Leibowitz met Rocio and Juan Sandoval ,who posted a picture of his T-shirt on Facebook.

In the photo, Leibowitz was pushing his son Max in a wheelchair. The wheelchair was for Leibowitz in case he got tired, but he was feeling well, so Max, who is able-bodied, jumped in for a ride. Rocio said she was hoping to get 200 shares.

It was shared more than 90,000 times by the end of the week. Within a few days, Leibowitz had been contacted by about 100 people. He responded to each text, phone call and Facebook message. "I had no clue that this thing would be so viral, so successful."

Donating a kidney requires a long screening process, including medical tests and a psychological evaluation. Of the people he contacted, Leibowitz said about 50 were committed to seeing whether they were a match.

After initial testing, three potential donors went to New York for additional testing, which included meetings with psychiatrists, social workers and a surgeon. Then there were blood tests, X-rays and tissue tests. None were a match.

Then Leibowitz heard from Richie Sully, also a single father, who lived in Fort Wayne, Ind. After passing the initial tests, Sully took a 16-hour bus ride to New York for further testing. It could not have gone better.

After four years of searching, Leibowitz had finally found his match. "I called my kids, and my kids broke down," he said. "It was such a feeling of relief and happiness."

The surgery was completed Jan. 18. and was a great success.

Leibowitz sought to encourage others who need a kidney transplant, saying: "Don't give up hope, your time will come. You have to stay positive."