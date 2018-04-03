The Mayo Clinic’s red-hot internet stars are pushing a tried-and-true prescription: Laughter.

Orthopedic surgery residents Elvis Francois and William Robinson, who went viral last month with their performance of Mike Yung’s “Alright” (watch above), will make an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday afternoon. In the pre-taped clip, they thank the host for bringing comfort to so many of their patients at the Rochester-based hospital.

Watch it here:

Robinson said many people staying at the hospital pepper them with questions about when the show will be on and are almost impossible to converse with if the show is running in the background.

“You fix ‘em up and I finish them up,” DeGeneres said.

The viral video, taped by another orthopedic surgery resident at Saint Mary’s Hospital, has attracted well over 2 million views on Facebook.

After their in-studio performance, which airs 4 p.m. Tuesday on WCCO, Ch. 4, DeGeneres gifted the residents with scrubs that read “An Ellen A Day Keeps the Doctor Away.”

“So true,” Robinson said.