Singer R. Kelly has been arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges, according to two law enforcement officials, a New York television station reported.

The 52-year-old was arrested by New York police detectives and Homeland Security investigators on sex trafficking charges, officials told WNBC in New York, and it is expected he will be brought to New York.

Further details on the case are expected to be announced Friday.

Representatives of the police department and Homeland Security declined to comment on the arrest. Calls to the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn were not immediately returned.

Kelly has been charged in a 13-count indictment. U.S. Attorney spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said the indictment against him contains charges that revolve around child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Attempts to contact a spokesman for R. Kelly were not immediately successful. Drea Kelly, the singer’s ex-wife, had no comment following the arrest, her representative said.

The R&B star has been the subject of different sexual abuse allegations for nearly two decades, with some of the alleged acts dating back to 1998.

Last February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty and was released after posting bail.

In May, Kelly was charged in Cook County Circuit Court with 11 new counts, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, which can carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

The singer has denied the allegations against him, including in a remarkable TV interview with Gayle King in which he screamed, cursed and jumped out of his chair.

After years of persistent rumors and accusations of sexual misconduct, Kelly was tried in 2008 on child pornography charges stemming from a 27-minute tape in which prosecutors said he had sex with a teenage girl. The girl refused to testify against him, and Kelly was acquitted on all counts.

In January, the six-part Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” put his behavior back in the spotlight. Since the documentary was broadcast, prosecutors in Chicago and Atlanta as well as federal authorities have been investigating the singer-songwriter.