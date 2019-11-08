PARIS — Paris authorities say British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying cocaine.
The Paris prosecutor's office said the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was placed in detention in the night of Thursday-Friday after being stopped by police during a drugs transaction.
The office wouldn't confirm French media reports that Doherty was carrying 2 grams of cocaine and was arrested in Pigalle, an area known for its late-night bars.
Since rising to fame in the noughties, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offenses.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
China hands Japanese politician life in prison in drug case
A court in southern China sentenced an elderly former Japanese politician to life in prison Friday for smuggling drugs in shoes packed inside a suitcase he was trying to take to his home country.
World
Hong Kong protesters blame police after student dies in fall
A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality after five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
World
Torrential rain in England strands shoppers, floods streets
Torrential rain has drenched parts of north and central England, forcing some to evacuate their homes and stranding a small group of people in a shopping center overnight.
World
Human Rights Watch says Croatia should not join Schengen
A leading international human rights body says Croatia should not be allowed into the European Union's border-free travel zone because of its treatment of migrants crossing into the country from neighboring Bosnia.
World
Singer Pete Doherty detained in Paris over cocaine sale
Paris authorities say British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying cocaine.