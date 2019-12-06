More from Star Tribune
National
Melania Trump reads Christmas story to hospitalized kids
Melania Trump is continuing the tradition of first ladies reading a story to children too sick to leave the hospital for the holidays.
Books
WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS
Best-Selling Books Week Ended November 30thFICTION1. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)2. "Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls"…
National
Caroline Kennedy to christen carrier named after her father
John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline will participate in the christening of a new aircraft carrier that's named after the 35th U.S. president.
Variety
St. Paul's historic homes offer tours and stories of Christmases past
Two St. Paul gems, decked out for the holidays, offer a look at Christmases past.
Variety
Sound Advice: Readers request more auto, audio comparisons
Q: Last week, you made a comparison between cars — basic through exotic — and audio components. Where does my Denon receiver fall…