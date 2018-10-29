NEW YORK — Singer Candi Staton says she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The 78-year-old said she received the news over the summer on the first day of rehearsals for her tour. She writes in a statement, "I decided to keep it to myself and do some soul searching. I went through all of the emotions: denial, poor me and anger."
But she says that being on the road helped her.
Staton will begin 12 weeks of chemotherapy on Tuesday. She says she found a lump through self-check and she's encouraging women, "including elderly women — to get a regular mammogram."
The Grammy-nominated soul and gospel singer's Top 40 hits include "Young Hearts Run Free" and a cover of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man." Staton released the album, "Unstoppable," earlier this year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.