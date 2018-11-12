Democrat Kyrsten Sinema continues to gain ground in Arizona's gradual Senate vote count.
Sinema now leads Republican Martha McSally by more than 30,000 votes. Sunday's totals included a batch from Maricopa County that Republicans hoped McSally could win. Instead, it added 2,200 to Sinema's lead.
About 200,000 votes remain uncounted. Arizona typically counts its votes slowly.
Officials estimate that all ballots won't be tallied until Thursday.
More than 2.3 million votes were cast in the election.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Democrat Abrams files new suit in Georgia governor's race
Stacey Abrams' Democratic campaign filed a federal lawsuit Sunday asking a judge to delay vote certifications in Georgia unsettled governor's race by one day and to make officials count any votes that were wrongly rejected.
National
Sinema continues to pull away in slow Arizona Senate count
Democrat Kyrsten Sinema continues to gain ground in Arizona's gradual Senate vote count.Sinema now leads Republican Martha McSally by more than 30,000 votes. Sunday's totals…
National
Critics rebuke Mississippi senator's 'public hanging' remark
A newly published video shows a white Republican U.S. senator in Mississippi praising someone by saying: "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row."
National
The Latest: Gov's candidate warns against vote suppression
The Latest on the Florida election recount (all times local):
National
George W. Bush, Laura Bush to be honored for work with vets
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush are this year's recipients of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.