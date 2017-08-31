Alf Clausen has been let go after 27 years as composer of “The Simpsons.”

“Thank you for all of the support,” Clausen tweeted on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, the news is true…”

He said he received a phone call from “The Simpsons” producer Richard Sakai saying the show was going in a different direction.

The composer has scored the show since Season 2 but is not responsible for the theme music, which was written by Danny Elfman and is expected to continue to open the Fox animated series when it returns in the fall for Season 29.

Clausen has earned two Emmy Awards for his work on the show. His other credits include such films as “The Naked Gun” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” along with the TV series “Moonlighting” and “ALF.”

A Fox spokesperson declined to comment.