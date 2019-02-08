PLAN 1068-5

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,390 • Bed/bathrooms: 3/ 2 • Stories: 2 • Garage bays: None • Foundation: Crawlspace

This clean-lined modern home features an open layout that flows from the living room and into the dining room and kitchen. French doors open from the dining room out to the expansive covered porch for outdoor entertaining. A spacious mudroom is connected to the laundry room for easy storage and organization. A home office just off the living room would make a great work space or guest room. On the second floor is a large master suite, boasting a bathroom with double sinks, tub and shower, two bedrooms and another bathroom. The plan is suited for a corner lot.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









