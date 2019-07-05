Plan 430-188

Total finished sq. ft.: 1,745 • Bed/bathrooms: 3 /2 • Stories: 1 • Garage bays: 2 • Foundation: Walkout basement, basement, crawl space, slab

A charming front porch greets homeowners, while board-and-batten wood siding delivers vintage curb appeal. This farmhouse plan has all the features for country living — including a spacious front and rear porch. Inside, an open floor plan makes it comfortable and easy for entertaining. A fireplace warms the great room. Escape to the rear porch/patio, off the dining room, when the weather is nice. The convenient mudroom is outfitted with lockers off the two-car garage. The private master suite is on the right of the floor plan, while two bedrooms and a bath are located to the left. The master bath is appointed with a spacious shower, separate vanities, enclosed toilet room, and large walk-in closet. Daylight basement is ideal for a sloping lot.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.