– Everyone counts Simone Biles' medals except Simone Biles.

Biles won her 24th and 25th world championship medals Sunday, golds in beam and floor exercise, breaking the record for medals at the world championships. St. Paul's 16-year-old Sunisa Lee tagged along, taking silver on floor exercise, her third medal of the world championships. She left Stuttgart with a full set: gold in team, silver on floor, bronze on bars.

Biles, 22, won five gold medals at worlds. If she can repeat that at next year's Olympics it would be a feat no female gymnast has managed.

But for Biles, it's not about the statistics.

"I can't be more thrilled with the performance that I put out at this world championships," she said. The medal record? "I'm not a number person."

Taking silver to Biles' gold suited Lee.

"I'm second in the world after Simone Biles, and she's obviously so amazing. And to be second is super crazy," Lee said.

Biles' 24th medal came on the beam, breaking a tie at 23 with Belarusian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo. Of her 25 world medals, 19 are gold, against 12 of 23 for Scherbo.

Biles scored 15.066 after a near-flawless routine. When her score was announced, guaranteeing the medal record, Biles leaped from her seat and punched the air.

"I was really excited. I thought it was going to be at least a 14.8, 14.9, but to see 15, I was like, 'Well, that's pretty crazy,' so I was very proud," she said.

China took silver and bronze with Liu Tingting on 14.433 and Li Shijia on 14.3.

Biles won the floor exercise by a full point, scoring 15.133, and blew kisses to the audience after finishing. Lee scored 14.133, and Russia's Angelina Melnikova was third at 14.066.

Biles hasn't confirmed whether she'll compete after next year's Olympics, so this may have been her last world championships. Blowing kisses to the crowd wasn't meant as a goodbye, she said, just a farewell to "this world championship chapter here in Stuttgart."

Earlier, Russia's Nikita Nagornyy won the men's vault for his third gold medal of the championships, Britain's Joe Fraser won on parallel bars, and Brazil's Arthur Mariano won on the high bar.