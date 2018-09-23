METZ, France — Frenchman Gilles Simon earned his third Moselle Open title on Sunday with a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over German qualifier Matthias Bachinger.
The 33-year-old Simon claimed his second title this season after his victory at the Tata Open in January.
Simon, who also won the tournament in 2010 and 2013, hit 10 aces and saved three of the four break points he faced.
After starting the year ranked 89th, he is now guaranteed to move into the Top 30 in the ATP rankings.
