CUPERTINO, Calif. — A Silicon Valley city council has backed off a ballot measure levying a per-employee tax on companies after pushback from the city's largest employer, Apple Inc.

The Mercury News of San Jose reports that the Cupertino City Council on Tuesday voted to wait until 2020 to put the issue to voters.

The proposal would have generated up to $10 million a year to relieve traffic. Apple employs 24,000.

Apple official Mike Foulkes on Tuesday offered to work with Cupertino to devise long-term solutions to the city's traffic woes.

Mountain View officials placed a similar measure on the November ballot, with no public objection by Google. The proposal would generate $6 million for transit and housing.

But Seattle repealed a similar tax proposal after strong opposition from Amazon and other large employers.