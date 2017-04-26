Jonathan Demme, who won an Oscar for directing “The Silence of the Lambs,” died Wednesday morning in New York at the age of 73.

According to multiple media reports, Demme died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease. He was originally treated for the disease in 2010, but suffered from a recurrence in 2015. His condition deteriorated in recent weeks leading to his passing.

Demme’s eclectic film career began in the early ’70s, when he made his debut with B-movie mogul Roger Corman on the 1971 biker film, “Angeles Hard as They Come.” In the ’80s, Demme shifted to more prestigious fare with a string of critically acclaimed dramas, including “Melvin and Howard,” “Swing Shift” and “Something Wild.”

He hit his creative peak with the back-to-back successes of “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia.” “Silence” earned him his Academy Award for best director in 1991, and the film won four more Oscars, including best actor for Anthony Hopkins and best actress for Jodie Foster. “Philadelphia” garnered two Oscars, including a win for Tom Hanks’ performance.

Demme is survived by his wife, the artist Joanne Howard, and their three children.

