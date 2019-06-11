Proprietor Tim Niver is being coy about it, but all signs point to St. Paul’s pizza-and-pasta hot spot Mucci’s Italian opening a second location in Minneapolis’s Uptown.

Literally. A Mucci’s sign appeared on the building at the corner of Lake St. and Bryant, that has been dark since the previous occupant, Meyvn, closed in April.

The former deli and bagelry at 901 W. Lake St. belonged to Niver, chef Adam Eaton and general manager Laurel Elm. Now it seems Niver is bringing in his other venture, with chef/co-owner Chris Uhrich. (He is also owner-operator of Saint Dinette.)

When asked for information about the new restaurant, Niver said there was “nothing I can think of.”

In an Instagram story, however, he said he’s hiring. “Doing a project in Minneapolis. Scary fast how this is going to go down.”

Can an Uptown Mucci’s overcome the hurdle Niver says contributed to Meyvn’s demise: slow nighttime business? We’ll find out when — ahem, if — a Mucci’s opens there.