– Satellite images suggest North Korea was preparing to launch a space rocket even before the breakdown of the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, experts say.

There is no way of knowing if Pyongyang will follow through with the plans, which would undoubtedly be seen very negatively in Washington and could derail an already shaky negotiation process. Meanwhile signs of a hardening of attitudes within the Trump administration have left several experts increasingly pessimistic.

The plans may reflect a feeling that talks had already hit an impasse even before the summit, as well as North Korea's frustration with a lack of sanctions relief, expert say. North Korean leader Kim had already warned in a New Year's Day speech that he might be forced to follow a "new path" if the United States demanded unilateral concessions and failed to lift sanctions.

The images showed signs of activity on Feb. 22 at Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS) at Sanumdong, just outside Pyongyang, which is North Korea's primary developer of ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles.

Other images made available this week show North Korea has also rebuilt a launchpad and rocket engine test site at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station, reinforcing suspicions that a rocket launch could be imminent.

In 2012, an agreement between North Korea and the Obama administration to cease nuclear and missile tests in return for food aid broke down after Pyongyang launched a satellite rocket. Trump has set considerable store in a promise by Kim Jong Un to suspend testing, and said on Friday he said he would be "very disappointed" if testing resumed.

"With the inconclusive result in Hanoi, North Korea now appears to be moving again toward a space launch," wrote Jeffrey Lewis, a scholar at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, in California, on a blog post.

Lewis said he expected North Korea would use older, and already tried and tested technology for a space launch, but he said there was a possibility it could use a larger rocket that would send a more provocative signal.

"If North Korea wants to place a satellite in geostationary orbit, however, it will require a larger launch vehicle," he wrote. "North Korea might instead debut a new rocket, possibly using a variant of the March 18 Revolution engine that powers its new generation of strategic missiles including the Hwasong-15."

Lewis said the move followed a pattern of North Korean negotiating tactics: "Pressure before the summit to make a deal, followed by a credible punishment after the U.S. walks away."

"Trump is going to lose his one foreign policy victory bit by bit," Lewis added.

Attitudes also appear to be hardening in Washington. On Thursday, a senior State Department official said launch of a space launch vehicle from Sohae "would be inconsistent with the commitments that the North Koreans have made."

Meanwhile, North Korean state media has finally admitted the breakdown of the talks in Hanoi, after a week in which it declared them a success.

"The entire world is sincerely hoping for smooth process in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and prompt improvement of the North Korea-United States relations," Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Workers' Party of Korea, wrote in a commentary. "People at home and abroad are regretting and lamenting over the unexpected absence of an agreement at the summit, holding the United States responsible for it."