MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police squad cars will soon display signs that advise immigrants of their rights if arrested.
The placards are in English and Spanish and remind people they have the right to stay silent if asked about their birthplace or immigration status. They also advise people not to provide false information.
Mayor Jacob Frey unveiled the placards Wednesday, saying a lack of compassion for immigrants at the federal level won't stop Minneapolis from doing what's right for immigrant families.
Police union head Lt. Bob Kroll has been a critic of the plan since Frey announced it during his State of the City address. Kroll called the placards "insane."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania as hurricane hits Florida
With Hurricane Michael pounding Florida's Panhandle, President Donald Trump flew to Pennsylvania for a Republican campaign rally on Wednesday, saying he didn't want to let his supporters down.
Variety
The Latest: Michael crosses into Georgia as Category 3 storm
The Latest on Hurricane Michael (all times Eastern):
National
US increases pressure on Saudis over writer's disappearance
President Donald Trump demanded answers Wednesday from Saudi Arabia about the fate of a missing Saudi writer as lawmakers pushed for sanctions and a top Republican said the man was likely killed after entering a Saudi consulate in Turkey.
National
GOP official resigns over post on Davids and 'reservation'
A local GOP official has resigned his party post in Kansas after fellow Republicans condemned his social media attack saying a Native American congressional candidate will be "sent back packing to the reservation."
Variety
Markets Right Now: White House downplays market plunge
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.