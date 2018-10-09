Winter isn’t coming. It’s here. And to the tune of 3-6 inches for the northern third of the state.
Impacted areas include eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, from Detroit Lakes to Bemidji and areas north, the National Weather Service said.
Some areas are forecast to get even more—up to 8 inches—across a fairly narrow band of heavier snow, but forecasters aren’t yet sure where that band will fall.
Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour are also expected across eastern North Dakota and up to 30 miles per hour across northwestern Minnesota.
The flakes should begin falling very late Tuesday and continue into early Thursday.
STAR TRIBUNE STAFF
