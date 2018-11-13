Minneapolis Public Schools delayed its bus transportation service by one hour Tuesday afternoon because of a gas leak at the Metropolitan Transportation Network building in Fridley.
“Some schools will experience significant bus transportation delays this afternoon due to issues beyond our control,” the state’s third-largest school district announced on Twitter.
District spokesman Dirk Tedmon said the one-hour delay prevented 1,800 students from getting home on time.
Around 1 p.m., district officials were informed of the possible gas leak and they quickly worked with schools to inform parents of the delay, Tedmon said.
