A Michael Jordan jersey signed by the NBA legend for a seriously ill child when they met in the 1990s was stolen from her grandfather’s burned-out and evacuated western Wisconsin home, and authorities are putting on a full-court press to find it.

The fire struck the house in the Township of Rock Creek on Oct. 11 and forced three people to leave the residence for good, said Suzanne Valleau-Schiel, whose now 28-year-old daughter Kelsey Schiel got the jersey autographed by the basketball star at his Chicago restaurant in 1995.

A family member showed up to the charred home early on Nov. 2 and encountered two males running into the house, Valleau-Schiel, of suburban Chicago, said Tuesday.

“She asked them, ‘What are you doing?’ ” Valleau-Schiel said. “And they said, ‘The same thing you are. We’re looting.’ ”

To that, the family member replied, “ ‘No, we’re family,’ ” Valleau-Schiel continued.

The duo drove away from the home with a garbage can full of items, the Sheriff’s Office said. One person has been arrested, and the investigation continues into finding the other person — and recovering the jersey along with other pilfered possessions. Authorities believe the jersey has been sold since it was taken.

A jersey like the one in this photo was stolen from a western Wisconsin home after a fire last month, authorities say.

The meeting with Jordan, where the No. 45 jersey was signed, was lined up for Kelsey Schiel by the Starlight Children’s Foundation, which creates special moments for ailing youngsters.

Kelsey showed up with a name tag and wrote Michael Jordan’s name on it, Valleau-Schiel recalled.

“ ‘You’re not Michael Jordan,’ ” Valleau-Schiel said she heard him say to her daughter. “And she said, ‘Yes, I am.’ ”

At one point, Jordan bent down to Kelsey and cautioned her not to rub his fully shaved head, to which she immediately did just that, the girl’s mother remembered.

“Kelsey was a tomboy from the time she could speak,” her mother said. “At 4 years old she was playing basketball before school.”

Valleau-Schiel is hoping that whoever has the jersey will learn of the story behind it and get it back to her daughter, who lives in the Chicago area and is a survivor of what the mother would only describe as a “rare illness that only 5,000 in the country suffered from at the time.”

“It was a really dark time for Kelsey,” Valleau-Schiel said. “And meeting Michael Jordan made her smile.”

Anyone with information about the jersey is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-715-232-1348 or visit dunncocrimestoppers.com.