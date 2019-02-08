ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A sign reminding passers-by of the fatal shooting of an unarmed Virginia man by U.S. Park Police after a brief chase has been stolen.
The Washington Post reports the theft of a sign seeking answers in the 2017 death of Bijan Ghaisar was stolen the same week U.S. Rep. Don Beyer called for a congressional hearing on the killing.
The 25-year-old accountant was shot nine times at the end of a chase that began with a minor accident.
Ghaisar's family erected a small sign at the intersection where he was shot. It was stolen twice, so state Sen. Scott A. Surovell chained a larger sign to a nearby tree. State and county transportation officials told Surovell they didn't remove it.
Ghaisar's family called the theft an insult to his memory.
