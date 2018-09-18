PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A sign for a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Rhode Island was hung Tuesday from a noose in front of a home.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung said that displaying his campaign sign in Glocester like that is disgusting and hateful.

WPRO-AM posted a photo Tuesday on Twitter of the upside down sign.

"I know that Rhode Island is much better than this," Fung said in a statement.

Homeowner Ray Izzo said he's upset Fung didn't participate in the typical series of debates before the primary and believes he's within his rights to keep the display, according to WJAR-TV . He said it's not about race, it's about taxes.

Fung, who would become the state's first Asian-American governor if he wins, is challenging Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in November. Joe Trillo, who chaired President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign in Rhode Island, is running as an independent.

The homeowner's lawn also displayed signs for Trillo and for Robert Flanders, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, right-side up.

Trillo and Flanders both said they don't condone the conduct and they feel the display should be taken down.

"I'm disappointed that some people choose to express their feelings in that kind of manner," Trillo said. "It's an unfortunate situation."

The Flanders' campaign said the display was "loaded with the baggage of a hateful history."