FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Sierra Leone's defense ministry says at least 10 people are dead and several others are wounded after a military truck had brake failure, flipped and caused an accident in the capital, Freetown.
A soldier with the ministry, Unisa Conteh, said late Monday that seven soldiers and three civilians were killed. He said the truck had been transporting mourners to the Military War Graves cemetery to attend the burial of a military staff sergeant who died over the weekend in a road accident.
This latest crash is among the country's most deadly road accidents in recent years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Suicide bomber kills 13 at election rally in Afghanistan
A suicide bomber struck an election rally in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and wounding more than 30, a provincial official said.
World
Japan's PM reshuffles Cabinet; foreign, trade ministers stay
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday, retaining key diplomatic and economy posts as Japan tackles tough trade talks with the U.S.
World
The Latest: Ashkin is oldest Nobel laureate ever
The Latest on the awarding of the Nobel Prizes (all times local):
World
Boris Johnson to turn up heat on May at Conservative meeting
He's not a member of the government and he's not speaking on the main stage, but Boris Johnson is a star at Britain's Conservative Party conference.
World
Pressure on UK foreign minister to apologize for Soviet barb
Pressure mounted Tuesday on British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to apologize for recent remarks comparing the European Union to the Soviet Union.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.