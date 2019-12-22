ALBANY, N.Y. — Elijah Burns had a career-high 28 points as Siena defeated Bucknell 81-71 on Saturday night.
Burns made 10 of 13 shots and added eight rebounds.
Manny Camper had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Siena (3-5), which ended its four-game losing streak. Jalen Pickett added 12 points and Donald Carey had 12 points and six rebounds.
Jimmy Sotos had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (4-8). John Meeks added 12 points and seven rebounds and Andrew Funk had 10 points.
Siena plays Canisius at home on Monday. Bucknell plays La Salle on the road next Saturday.
