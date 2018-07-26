HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Sidney Crosby was honored Thursday night as the top athlete in Nova Scotia history.
The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame said the Pittsburgh Penguins star was selected in voting by 36 Nova Scotian athletes, coaches and media representatives, as well as by members of the public.
More than a thousand people packed into the Halifax Convention Centre ballroom for the event.
Crosby is from Cole Harbour.
