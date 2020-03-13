March 15, 1920 SId’s Birthday The Minneapolis Morning Tribune of March 15, 1920, landed on doorsteps chronicling the aftershocks of World War I in Germany, prohibition in America and the ongoing fight for women’s right to vote. Not newsworthy (then anyway) was Sid Hartman’s birth that day at Asbury Hospital on Minneapolis’ North side, to Jack Hartman and Celia Weinberg.

October 1, 1927 Age 7 A 7-year-old Sid Hartman was not yet in the newspaper business when Babe Ruth hit his legendary 60th home run of the 1927 season. Sid began his newspaper career about two years later, selling them for 2 cents apiece. This past summer, a 99-year-old Sid watched the Twins write their own home-run history with their 307 “bombas.”