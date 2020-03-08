JOTTINGS

• One reason the Vikings could have a chance to re-sign Everson Griffen at a discount is there are a number of great defensive ends on the free-agent market including: Robert Quinn (Dallas), Arik Armstread (San Francisco), Jason Pierre-Paul (Tampa Bay), Chris Jones (Kansas City) and Jadeveon Clowney (Seattle).

• If the Vikings don’t give Anthony Harris the franchise tag — which would cost them close to $13 million for one season — he could wind up with Jon Gruden with the newly relocated Las Vegas Raiders, who are looking for safeties and have $51 million in cap space.

• ESPN ran its list of the top 100 prospects in baseball and had five Twins: Royce Lewis (15), Jhoan Duran (54), Trevor Larnach (58), Alex Kirilloff (63) and Jordan Balazovic (93).

• Terrin Vavra, the former Gophers shortstop and son of former Twins hitting coach Joe Vavra, is in the Rockies farm system and rated as their No. 7 prospect. He hit .318 last season at Class A with 32 doubles and 79 runs scored.

• Sean Hjelle, the Mahtomedi grad who was drafted in the second round by the San Francisco Giants in 2018, has one save in spring training with no runs allowed over two innings.

• Former Timberwolves assistant Eric Musselman, the son of former Gophers coach Bill Musselman, is in his first season at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 19-11 overall and 7-10 in the SEC, but most NCAA projections have them making the tournament.

• Derrick Rose was injury prone when he was with the Timberwolves and now he is sidelined in Detroit for at least two weeks.

• The Wolves’ trade of Robert Covington has worked out great for the Rockets. Covington is averaging 12.5 points per game for Houston, but more impressively, he is averaging 2.5 blocks and 8.5 rebounds per game.