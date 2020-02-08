JOTTINGS

• Marty Davis, the CEO of Cambria, is a big baseball fan, and the company is set to host the Cambria Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium again this year with Purdue, Iowa, Duke, North Carolina and North Carolina State participating with the Gophers.

• As the NFL offseason begins, the Vikings have the highest active salary cap in football at $211.5 million, leaving them $12 million over the cap for next season.

• ESPN ranked the Vikings ninth in its NFL power rankings for next season, as did the Sporting News. USA Today had them No. 11.

• Pro Football Focus ran its list of the top 100 free agents in the NFL, and Vikings safety Anthony Harris was at No. 8. Also on the list were Trae Waynes (45), Mackensie Alexander (65) and Jayron Kearse (89).

• P.J. Fleck and the Gophers football coaching staff is once again out getting early recruiting commitments, with five for the 2021 class already. They rank 13th in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Their top recruit is Athan Kaliakmanis, a quarterback out of Illinois.

• The Gophers men’s basketball team averaged 10,675 fans per game last season in 16 games at Williams Arena. This season, it is averaging 9,888.

• DeLaSalle standout and Gonzaga commit Jalen Suggs was named to the Allen Iverson Classic roster this week. The tournament is April 24 in Philadelphia.

• According to Jimmy Shapiro at BetOnline.ag, the Timberwolves’ current odds to win the NBA championship are 1,000-1. The Wild’s odds to win the Stanley Cup are 40-1.

• Twins President Dave St. Peter said a big reason the Twins are opening the season on the West Coast is because they will face the National League West in interleague play. “We thought it made some sense to open out there and get good weather,” St. Peter said.