JOTTINGS

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, on why the offense has performed so well the past two weeks: “I think we are executing better. I think the mixture of the run, the play-action pass, moving the pocket, getting inside runs, outside runs. I think those things add to what we’re doing.”

• Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has only nine receptions through six games after totaling 64 in 16 games last season. But he did move into seventh place on the Vikings’ all-time receptions list week. Rudolph has 394 catches in his career, six behind Ahmad Rashad at No. 6.

• Kirk Cousins’ first four weeks: 735 yards passing, three touchdowns, two interceptions. Cousins the past two weeks: 639 passing yards, six touchdowns, one interception. “You never know what’s going to happen week to week,” Cousins said.

• Vikings kicker Dan Bailey is 6-for-6 on field goals and 11-for-11 on extra points since missing a fieldgoal attempt and an extra-point try in a Week 2 at Green Bay. “I think amnesia is an important characteristic for this position.”

• Pro Football Focus praised Vikings rookie center Garrett Bradbury for his improvement: “Bradbury took a massive step forward in Week 6, keeping a completely clean slate for the second week in a row and ending the game with a career-high pass-blocking grade of 85.2.”

• Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, on Stefon Diggs’ breakthrough last week, “You give him the opportunity to make big plays, and he’s going to take advantage of it.” Receiver Adam Thielen added, “When you get that guy going, watch out.”

• The Vikings are tied for 12th in the NFL with a plus-1 turnover differential. Safety Anthony Harris said the defense isn’t necessarily focused on turnovers. “We just go out there thinking that we need to be good on first and second down and then get off the field on third down.”