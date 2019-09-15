JOTTINGS

• After 16 home games, the Twins were averaging only 16,843 fans per game — last in the AL. But since then they have averaged 31,606 fans over 58 games and now rank fourth in the AL behind the Yankees, Red Sox and Astros.

• Byron Buxton became the starting center fielder for the Twins in 2016, and after being shut down he will have played in 347 of a possible 648 games, missing 301 games, mainly for injuries or demotions.

• One thing to watch in the final two weeks of the season is that Cleveland has interleague series with Philadelphia and Washington, with both fighting for an NL wild card spot. After Sunday’s series finale against the Indians, The Twins only face the White Sox, Royals and Tigers the rest of the way.

• The Twins have had their share of injuries this season, but they don’t come close to the Yankees, who have had 29 players on the disabled list this season, a major league record. And yet the Yankees still have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long.

• The Vikings are tied with the Packers and Cowboys at 16-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to Bovada. The Patriots are the favorites at 4-1 with the Chiefs 7-1. Meanwhile Pro Football Focus has the Vikings at No. 9 in their power rankings, fourth in the NFC behind the Saints, Rams and Eagles.

• You have to imagine the Gophers are less than thrilled that Purdue also has a bye week next week, meaning both teams have two weeks to prepare for their Big Ten Conference opener at TCF Bank Stadium on Sept. 28. Wisconsin and Michigan have a similar schedule; both were off Saturday and play next weekend in Madison.

• Former Vikings QB Case Keenum is taking his snaps with Washington from center Chase Roullier. The Burnsville native, a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming in 2017, was the only Redskins player to play every snap on offense in 2018.