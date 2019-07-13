JOTTINGS

• Minnesota United managing director Bill McGuire said a number of prominent families in the Twin Cities are part owners of the club. That includes the Pohlad family and Taylor family plus the Mithun, Binger and Kelly families. “These are all Minnesota people,” he said.

• Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck on how he viewed the program’s June recruiting: “We had 16 commits in the month of June. I think that’s one of the biggest months we have ever had in our program history, not just at the University of Minnesota but me being a head coach and our staff being together. Sixteen commits in the month of June. I would consider that an epic June.”

• Al Kuehner, the Twins’ grounds manager, has an incredible story. He started working with Dick Ericson back at Met Stadium in Bloomington in 1975 and has lasted 44 years with the Twins. He told me recently about the changes in groundskeeping from Met Stadium to the Metrodome and now at Target Field. He said he has no plans of retiring. He is considered one of the best in the business.

• ESPN released its 2019 Football Power Index and has the Gophers ranked 28th in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten and finishing with an 8-4 record.

• Las Vegas opened the year with the Twins’ over/under win total at 84.5. Now it’s at 94.5, the biggest jump in baseball.

• Pro Football Focus had the Vikings’ offensive line ranked 25th in the league in its preseason evaluation and had this to say: “Taking [Garrett] Bradbury in the first round of the 2019 draft opened a lot of doors for the Minnesota Vikings, including pushing Pat Elflein out to guard. … Returning tackles Riley Reiff and Brian O’Neill will need to step it up, though, with the NFC North edge defender group getting even stronger this offseason.”