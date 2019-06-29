JOTTINGS

• One reason it’s a bad time for Twins injuries to be adding up is because, starting Tuesday night at Oakland, 25 of 37 games are against clubs with a winning record, including 16 of 18.

• Former Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar should be named an All-Star reserve on Sunday for his play with the Diamondbacks. But more importantly last week, he was in attendance when his two sons, Eduardo Jr. and Raul, received their green cards. Escobar entered Saturday hitting .287 with 18 homers, 18 doubles, five triples, 63 RBI and 55 runs in 82 games.

• Pro Football Focus wrote this past week that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had the fifth-highest amount of pressures last season when he dropped back to pass, getting pressured 38.9% of the time. They did give the Vikings a slight edge over the Bears in their prediction of who will win the NFC North.

• Meanwhile, PFF ranked the Vikings’ Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks as the fifth-best linebacker duo in the NFL heading into 2019.

• CBS Sports wrote this month that Gophers wide receiver and Minneapolis North product Tyler Johnson would be a perfect fit for the Detroit Lions when it comes time for the 2020 NFL draft. They said Johnson could be a good tandem with Kenny Golladay, Detroit’s star receiver.

• Look for former Gophers guard Amir Coffey to play Agua Caliente of the NBA G League. The Ontario, Calif.-based team is an affiliate of the Clippers, with whom Coffey signed a two-way contract.

• ESPN updated its basketball rankings for the Class of 2020: Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy is No. 12, Dawson Garcia of Prior Lake is No. 46, Dain Dainja of Park Center is No. 50 and Ben Carlson of East Ridge is No. 86. For 2021, Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy is No. 7 and Kendall Brown of East Ridge is No. 22. The Gophers have offered all of these players a scholarship.