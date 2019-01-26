JOTTINGS

• The Twins will be out of town, but you have to figure the Timberwolves will get an attendance boost by having home games on April 5 against Miami and April 7 against Oklahoma City while the Final Four semifinals are at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6 and the championship game is played there April 8.

• Vikings veteran Marcus Sherels was named the 2018 Rochester Post Bulletin Sports Person of the Year after being named an alternate to the Pro Bowl.

• Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards with the Redskins this season. Vikings running backs Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook combined for 1,193 yards. If Peterson, an unrestricted free agent, posts similar numbers next season he would move up to No. 5 on the all-time rushing list.

• Last year the Vikings drafted three players out of the Senior Bowl in Brian O’Neill, Jalyn Holmes and Tyler Conklin.

• Most draft experts see the Vikings taking Greg Little, an offensive tackle out of Ole Miss, with their first-round pick at No. 18 overall.

• 247 Sports listed its top 30 high school quarterback prospects since 2001, and No. 27 was Joe Mauer.

• The Twins have three names on Baseball Prospectus’ list of best prospects: shortstop Royce Lewis at No. 9, pitcher Brusdar Graterol at No. 33 and outfielder Alex Kirilloff at No. 39.

• Former Gophers football coach Jerry Kill will be the featured speaker at the South Dakota Football Coaches Association clinic in March.

• Minneapolis native Larry Fitzgerald signing on for another year with the Cardinals means he will most likely finish second in NFL history in career receptions and receiving yards. He needs 22 receptions to pass Tony Gonzalez for second place.