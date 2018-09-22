JOTTINGS

• The Vikings will go up against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the No. 7 overall pick this year. Allen was coached at Wyoming by Craig Bohl, the former North Dakota State coach who interviewed for the Gophers coaching job in 2006 when the position went to Tim Brewster and again in 2010 when it went to Jerry Kill. Bohl then won three national titles with NDSU from 2011 to ’13 before joining the Cowboys. As for Allen, Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards said: “I see a guy that’s got a strong arm, he’s very mobile in the pocket. He’s got a lot of scrambles where he’s picked up first downs.”

• Adam Thielen on fellow Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell having a rough game last week: “We have all had bad games, we’ve all had bad plays. … If you can go out the next time and make the play the next game and totally forget about it and go to the next play, that shows what kind of man you are.”

• The New Orleans Saints turned former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s $4 million salary into a bonus that he was paid this year and added two voidable years to his deal to create salary cap room. Saints coach Sean Payton said of Bridgewater: “He’s doing well. I’m pleased. We’re pleased.”

• Former Gophers cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun was on the field Thursday for the Browns’ first victory since Dec. 24, 2016, but only on special teams. He played 62 snaps on defense in Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh but was demoted after that.

• If Jimmy Butler isn’t back next season, the Timberwolves’ salary cap figure for 2019-20 will be close to $73 million — before an extension for Karl-Anthony Towns is factored in — with an estimated NBA cap of $109 million.

• Sports Illustrated rated Apple Valley’s Tre Jones as the No. 17 men’s basketball freshman in the country. The point guard is joining perhaps the best freshman class in history at Duke.